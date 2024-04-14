CU men drop to No. 15 in NAIA tennis poll

Apr. 13—Cumberland's men slid three spots to No. 15 in the fifth NAIA tennis coaches' poll, announced by NAIA officials Wednesday.

The Phoenix just played their final match of the regular season Monday and ended the year with a 9-10-1. The Phoenix went 4-2 in Mid-South Conference action with losses to the Cumberlands and Lindsey Wilson.

In the latest ITA Individual Rankings, freshman Vitor Ferreira and senior Adrijan Hrzic remain ranked inside the Top 75 in NAIA singles play with Ferreira ranked No. 36 and Hrzic at No. 69.

Ferreira and Julian Parada checked in as the No. 30 doubles duo with a 9-5 record and Elisey Kalashnikov and Paul Daniel Meyer are ranked at No. 48 with a 7-2 record.

The University of the Cumberlands have taken over the top spot amongst Mid-South Conference teams in the polls at No. 12. Cumberland slips to second-highest at No. 15 with Lindsey Wilson right behind the Phoenix at No. 17.

There was no movement amongst the Top 11 teams in the poll. Reigning National Champion Georgia Gwinnett holds the No. 1 spot with a 13-0 record. Tennessee Wesleyan is at No. 2 at 15-1 followed by Keiser at No. 3 at 13-1. Northwestern Ohio is No. 4 with a 14-2 record and Westcliff is No. 5 at 10-7.

The Mid-South Conference Championship is the next event the Phoenix will take part in. The rest of the conference schedule remains to be played out . The team awaits its seeding before taking on the Championships starting April 18 in Bowling Green, Ky.