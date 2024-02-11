CU men’s basketball’s updated NET ranking following loss to No. 8 Arizona

Simply put, Colorado men’s basketball’s Saturday night loss to No. 8 Arizona stung. With only seven regular season games remaining against unranked opponents, the Buffs’ NCAA Tournament resume isn’t looking great at the moment.

In the ever-important NCAA NET Rankings, Colorado fell eight spots from No. 31 to No. 39 following Saturday’s 99-79 defeat in Boulder. The Buffs (16-8, 7-6 Pac-12) are still the second-highest team in the conference, but Washington State is close behind at No. 40. Arizona, which improved to 19-5 overall and 10-3 in the Pac-12, stayed put at No. 3.

Colorado’s margin for error moving forward is close to zero. Starting with games at UCLA and USC this upcoming week, four of the Buffs’ seven remaining regular season contests are on the road.

Coming into this season, many tabbed Colorado as a near-lock for March madness. However, veteran forward Tristan da Silva, five-star freshman Cody Williams and others have struggled to stay healthy for head coach Tad Boyle’s squad.

NET losses. #CUBuffs MBB down eight spots to No. 39 in today's NET rankings. CU just one of 4 teams in top 41 with as few as 1 Quad 1 win. Also No. 36 Wake Forest (zero), plus No. 24 Gonzaga & No. 20 Indiana St. both with 1. Gonzaga got first Q1 win on Sat. at Kentucky — Pat Rooney (@prooney07) February 11, 2024

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire