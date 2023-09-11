CU men’s basketball receives commitment from 2024 four-star C Doryan Onwuchekwa

Two days after sitting alongside Derrick White and Spencer Dinwiddie at Colorado football’s home opener, four-star center Doryan Onwuchekwa told On3’s Joe Tipton that he has committed to the Buffaloes men’s basketball program.

The 6-foot-10 Texas prospect represents head coach Tad Boyle’s first class of 2024 commitment.

Per On3, Onwuchekwa chose the Buffs over Georgia Tech, Mississippi State, TCU and Xavier.

“I chose Colorado because I felt that coach Boyle and the rest of the coaching staff can bring the best out of me,” Onwuchekwa told On3.

Onwuchekwa described himself to On3 as an “inside-out scorer” and an “elite interior defender,” two qualities that should work well in Boyle’s system.

The 247Sports Composite ranks Onwuchekwa as the No. 29 center and the No. 159 overall prospect in his class.

Colorado also hosted two other highly-touted 2024 prospects over the weekend: four-star California combo guard Trent Perry and Slovakia native Sebastian Rancik.

