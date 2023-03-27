CU men’s basketball has contacted Northern Colorado transfer Dalton Knecht, per report

The Colorado Buffaloes men’s basketball team saw its season end during the NIT, and immediately Tad Boyle and his staff have gotten to work on the recruiting front.

On top of that, the transfer portal is blossoming with players looking for better opportunities. One of the biggest transfers in the market is Northern Colorado star senior guard Dalton Knecht, and the Buffs are one of a ton of programs to be in contact with him, according to Sean Paul of Mountain West Wire.

Some of the other schools include North Carolina, Oregon, Kansas, Arkansas, Utah and Indiana. However, Knecht might want to stay in the state of Colorado, which would send the Buffs to the forefront of the conversation.

Northern Colorado star transfer Dalton Knecht has heard from these schools per source:

UNC

Oregon

Kansas

Arkansas

Indiana

Missouri

GCU

LSU

Iowa State

Oklahoma

Utah

Washington

Nebraska

Colorado

Arizona State

Ole Miss

Illinois One of the five best players in the portal. — Sean Paul (@SeanPaulCBB) March 27, 2023

Knecht was born in Thornton, which is just a 30-minute drive from Boulder, and pairing him with five-star incoming freshman Cody Williams would be fun to watch next season.

Northern Colorado's Dalton Knecht made a few wow plays last night in a 34-point win over Dillon Jones and Weber State. The 6-6 senior shooting 40.5% on 6.4 3PTA. Excellent timing/fluidity as a cutter. But also has some shake in PnR, bounce around rim. pic.twitter.com/rsLYliFIc3 — Jonathan Wasserman (@NBADraftWass) February 7, 2023

Knecht dazzled with Northern Colorado, averaging 20.2 points per game with 7.2 rebounds and a 38% clip from beyond the arc this season. However, the Bears finished 13-20 and missed the NCAA Tournament once again, so Knecht likely wants to improve his draft stock and have a shot to play in the postseason.

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Related

Nique Clifford opens up on decision to enter transfer portal Tony's Take: The Colorado Buffaloes are cool again New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll gave Coach Prime a recruiting tip at the NFL Honors

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire