How CU’s incoming transfer players performed last season

Unfortunately, the Colorado Buffaloes have been hit hard by the transfer portal as far as football goes. The list is just so long, but Mekhi Blackmon, Jarek Broussard, Brenden Rice and Christian Gonzalez are just a few who have entered.

Rice and Blackmon joined USC, Gonzalez joined Oregon and Karl Dorrell’s team has been gashed by the transfer portal.

However, they have received a few players via the transfer portal this offseason, including WR R.J. Sneed II from Baylor. It’s only January, too, so the Buffs could still tap further into the transfer portal market.

Let’s dive in and see how CU’s four current incoming transfers performed this past season.

TOMMY BROWN

Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Tommy Brown (75). Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

From the National Championship Game to the Pac-12. The Buffaloes got a talented offensive lineman who should come in and contribute immediately.

Brown has been with the Crimson Tide since 2018 but has played sparingly in his career. This past season, he appeared in 10 games but registered just 75 snaps, so coming to Boulder sounds like the perfect move for him to perhaps boost his draft stock.

MADDOX KOPP

This was back in December, which feels like a lifetime ago after a ton of Buffs entered the portal.

Maddox Kopp was at Houston his freshman season but didn’t suit up. He now heads to Colorado, which had originally recruited him out of high school.

Brenden Lewis played pretty well near the end of 2021, but bringing in Kopp, as well as incoming freshman Owen McCown and getting back a healthy J.T. Shrout, should give Lewis a ton of competition in camp leading into the season.

Kopp was electric in high school, so there’s certainly a good shot at a three or even four-man QB competition for Dorrell’s team in 2022.

CHANCE MAIN

With all of the talent leaving Boulder, it is a bit refreshing to see the Buffs land a player on defense. This time it was Incarnate Word defensive end Chance Main.

Caught up with new Colorado edge defender Chance Main, who is en route to Boulder. The former Indy CC and Incarnate Word standout said, "This is my last year so I’ve got everything to gain and nothing to lose from it. I’m going to give it all I’ve got, for damn sure.” #cubuffs — Brian Howell (@BrianHowell33) January 14, 2022

Main is headed for his final year in college and, as he said, he has “nothing to lose from it.”

Story continues

Main’s journey is a cool story. He started at Independence Community College, then transferred to Incarnate Word, and is now headed to Boulder and he could have a big role for a depleted Buffs defense.

In his final season at Incarnate Word, he led the team with four sacks, and the Buffs could really use a pass-rusher.

R.J. SNEED II

Wide receiver R.J. Sneed #13 of the Baylor Bears. (Photo by Adrian Garcia/Getty Images)

Save the best for last, right?

After Broussard and Rice left via the transfer portal, not to mention La’Vontae Shenault and Keith Miller III, the Buffs’ pass-catchers and offensive weapons looked severely limited.

Yet somehow they landed Sneed from Baylor, and the talented WR should make a massive impact for Colorado and new WR coach Phil McGeoghan, as well as offensive coordinator Mike Sanford.

Sneed led Baylor in receptions (39) and receiving yards (497) in 2020, and registered 46 catches for 573 yards and two scores in 2021.

Coming to Boulder, he has a clear path to be the No. 1 wide receiver, especially with Rice and Dimitri Stanley now gone. Sneed should be able to explode from a numbers standpoint in 2022.

Former Baylor receiver RJ Sneed just committed to Colorado. He was second-team All-Big 12 last year. Here’s a quick thread with 10 highlights from his time at Baylor:pic.twitter.com/9kPxxg3TQT — Henry Chisholm (@HenryChisholm) January 17, 2022

THE VERDICT IS IN

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Karl Dorrell. Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

There is no denying that the Buffs lost a ton of talent on both sides of the ball due to the transfer portal.

But, adding a starting OL, a starting DL and a QB is quite the haul for the Buffs. Landing Sneed is the icing on the cake, and he could potentially surpass 1,000 yards depending on what the new offensive scheme looks like in Boulder next season.

Lewis and Rice developed quite the rapport with one another, so perhaps Lewis pivots to Sneed as his main option, that is if Lewis remains the starter next season.

All in all, a pretty nice haul of players for Colorado with everything that went down in Boulder over the past few months.

1

1