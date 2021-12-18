CU football players react to Mike Sanford hiring

While many Colorado fans were less than enthused, the Buffaloes players themselves were in full support of new offensive coordinator Mike Sanford. The 39-year-old coach was officially hired Friday afternoon to reboot a Buffs offense that lagged last season.

Sanford comes to Boulder following a two-year stint as the offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach at Minnesota. He has also spent time at Stanford, Notre Dame and Western Kentucky, where he was the Hilltoppers head coach for two seasons.

Based on Dorrell’s mindset and Sanford’s work at Minnesota, we should see an offense built by the run come 2022.

Colorado football is certainly in need of some life and if nothing else, it was encouraging to see several Buffs players back up their new OC.

I Hope This Man Shake The Room And Make Everybody Eat They Words.. — Candace Son. (@MekhiBlackmon) December 18, 2021

Def gotta come up with a way to get you a million receiving 💁🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/QpUVOGwZSa — jarek broussard (@jarekbroussard1) December 18, 2021