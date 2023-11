Nov. 11—After leading for much of Saturday afternoon's game against No. 23 Arizona, CU lost its last home game of the 2023 season 34-31. Above, Colorado's Xavier Weaver jumps to the goal line in Saturday's Senior Day game in Boulder. At right, Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, left, greets pro basketball hall of famer Julius "Dr. J" Erving before the Arizona game in Pac-12 football on Saturday. See Sports, Page C1. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)