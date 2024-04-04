CU Esports Overwatch team wins second straight MSC championship

Apr. 3—Cumberland Esports Overwatch team went back-to-back winning the Mid-South Conference championship for the second year in a row.

The team consists of Preston Olivier, Logan Wilson, Braiden McNay, Andrew Kingston and Bailey Patterson.

Throughout the regular season the Phoenix went undefeated going 6-0 in conference play and did not drop a single map to earn the number one seed as well as a first round bye.

The Phoenix faced the Tigers of Campbellsville University in the semifinals. After a swift 3-0 victory by the Phoenix they punched their ticket to the conference championship, where they faced a familiar face in the University of the Cumberlands Patriots.

CU started off strong winning a 2-0 map count with Busan in control. Kings Row was the next map chosen by the Patriots. The Phoenix started off slow but ended with only allowing two points to be captured on defense. Once the Phoenix were on offense all cylinders were firing as they were able to capture all three points quickly to win 3-2 on map two. The momentum continued with the Phoenix in Map three as they were able to capture all three points on flash point to win the series 3-0.

"Going into the match the team knew what had to be done," Coach Spencer Claypool said. "Going back-to-back is a great feeling and we are happy to send our graduating seniors out with a win."