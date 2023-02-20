CU Buffs in the XFL: Opening weekend roundup

The XFL is back! This past weekend marked the return of the professional spring football league that gives players, including a few former CU Buffs, another opportunity at moving up to the NFL.

For those who don’t know, this is the third time that the XFL has launched as an offseason alternate to the NFL. The league lasted one season under the direction of WWE chairman Vince McMahon in 2001 and made a return in 2020 before being shut down by COVID-19.

Four forever Buffs took the field for XFL teams this weekend. Below is a quick recap of how they performed:

Steven Montez, QB Seattle Sea Dragons

Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Steven Montez took the field for one possession for the Sea Dragons, completing 1-of-2 passes for six yards. Montez battled Ben DiNucci for the starting spot in the offseason but did not get the nod for the first game. Head coach Jim Haslett said before the game that everyone would play, so hopefully, Montez can get more playing time as the season moves on.

Carson Wells, EDGE St. Louis Battlehawks

Mandatory Credit: Billy Hurst-USA TODAY Sports

Carson Wells was on the field a bunch for the St. Louis Battlehawks, playing EDGE on nickel downs. Wells seems to be one of the primary pass rushers for the Battlehawks and should be on the field a lot this season. He accounted for 4.5 total tackles and got the only win of the former Buffs.

Drew Lewis, LB San Antonio Brahmas

(Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)

Drew Lewis got the starting nod for the Brahmas and racked up four total tackles, one sack and one tackle for a loss. Buffs fans are used to seeing the speedy linebacker play all over the field and San Antonio will no doubt get that version of Lewis.

Javier Edwards, NT San Antonio Brahmas

(Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)

Javier Edwards played on base downs for the Brahmas, playing the run-stuffing spot he was famous for during his time with the Buffaloes. Though he didn’t accumulate any official stats, Edwards helped hold down the Battlehawks’ offense for a majority of the game until a late-game scramble gave St. Louis a stunning victory.

Story continues

The week ahead

Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Montez and the Sea Dragons will host Wells and the Battlehawks on Thursday, while Lewis and Edwards will look to get their teams back on track Sunday as they travel to Orlando to take on the Guardians.

Further reading

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

[lawrence-related id=18259,18255,18211]

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire