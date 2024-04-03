CU Buffs transfer Eddie Lampkin Jr. finds home in the ACC

Only days after entering the transfer portal, former Colorado men’s basketball center Eddie Lampkin Jr. gave his commitment to the ACC’s Syracuse Orange.

Lampkin announced his pledge on Tuesday evening, about one week after his lone season at Colorado concluded in the NCAA Tournament. Before joining the Buffs, he spent the first three years of his college career at TCU.

The 6-foot-11, 255-pound senior started in 36 of Colorado’s 37 games this past season, averaging team-highs in rebounds (7.0) and field goal shooting (57.9%). His 10.6 points per game ranked fifth on the team.

Lampkin was especially productive in the critical month of March. In the Buffs’ six postseason games, he scored at least 13 points three times, including 21 in CU’s March Madness win over Florida.

Syracuse finished 20-12 (11-9 ACC) in head coach Adrian Autry’s first season at the helm.

NEWS: Colorado transfer center Eddie Lampkin has committed to Syracuse, he tells @On3sports. The 6-11 center averaged 10.6 points and 7.0 rebounds per game this season.https://t.co/nmf9b8FvrB pic.twitter.com/v16eQzVPqL — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) April 3, 2024

Fellow Colorado transfers J’Vonne Hadley and Luke O’Brien have each yet to commit, although the former reportedly met virtually with Iowa State and Michigan State.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire