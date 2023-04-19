CU Buffs’ Simeon Harris, Tyas Martin, Ryan Williams enter transfer portal

The Colorado Buffaloes and the college football world are learning that in the era of the transfer portal, the only constant in life is change.

Three more Buffaloes entered the transfer portal on Monday: cornerback Simeon Harris, defensive tackle Tyas Martin and defensive end Ryan Williams. Colorado should be able to reload, but this is a hit to the defensive side of the ball.

Martin and Harris both got considerable playing time last season coming off the bench on defense. Martin was a run-stuffing nose guard on base downs while Harris played on the inside in nickel packages.

Williams had limited snaps and contributed seven tackles, including one for a loss. Both Martin and Williams were second-year Buffs.

Please Respect my Decision 🙏🏾❤️ pic.twitter.com/JWmIbUVBwp — Simeon Harris ‘22 🐦🖤 (@21_SHarris) April 18, 2023

Defensive linemen Tyas Martin and Ryan Williams have both entered the transfer portal. Both were members of the #CUBuffs’ 2021 recruiting class. — Adam Munsterteiger (@adamcm777) April 17, 2023

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire