CU Buffs, Phil McGeoghan land first WR of 2023 class

The Colorado Buffaloes football program has been shaken up over and over again, both in the transfer portal and with the coaching staff.

But, they did land Phil McGeoghan as the team’s new wide receivers coach, and the veteran is already doing work after making a bold promise.

It didn’t take long for McGeoghan to secure his first 2023 recruit with three-star wideout Edward Schultz, who announced his commitment to CU on Friday. This is the first big get of the 2023 class for McGeoghan, and many more should come with the impressive resume he brings to the table.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound Schultz hails from San Juan Capistrano, California, and is ranked No. 125 nationally at his position per 247Sports. He had also been offered by Utah, Florida State, Minnesota, Texas A&M and a few other Power 5 schools.

Schultz posted this message on Twitter:

My dream of playing college football is coming true!! I am blessed and honored to announce my commitment to the University of Colorado!!! Thank you so much @k_dorrell and @PhilMcGeoghan for believing in me!! Thanks @Coach_SMcKnight @DarianLH3 @CoachReino @cdorrell18 #scobuffs pic.twitter.com/FFiZ1sdGcm — Edward Schultz (@ESchultz2023) February 18, 2022

The Buffs lost a ton of players in the transfer portal, especially at the WR position, including Brenden Rice, Dimitri Stanley, La’Vontae Shenault and Keith Miller III.

But, they did get Baylor transfer R.J. Sneed II, so that helps.

Nonetheless, this is a step in the right direction for Karl Dorrell’s program after losing a fair deal of talent over the past couple of months.

