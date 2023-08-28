CU Buffs offer top-ranked 2025 safety DJ Pickett

The Colorado Buffaloes recruiting classes just keep on looking more and more promising. After Deion Sanders’ arrival, four and five-star recruits have become a common occurrence for the Buffs.

Travis Hunter is one of the biggest names, but he came to Boulder via the transfer portal as opposed to the high school ranks.

Another notable name is Winston Watkins Jr., a five-star WR in the class of 2025 who has been catching everybody’s attention early in his junior season at IMG Academy.

Well, the Buffs just offered another five-star class of 2025 player in DJ Pickett. On Sunday, the Zephyrhills High School (Tampa, Florida) junior announced his Colorado offer on his X (Twitter) page.

Pickett plays safety and has received other offers thus far from Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Michigan and Miami.

Pickett is the top-ranked safety and the No. 8 overall prospect in his 2025 class (per the 247Sports Composite), so this would be a massive get for the Buffs.

