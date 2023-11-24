CU Buffs offer 300-pound offensive tackle Favour Edwin

The recruiting frenzy is about to kick into high gear with the Colorado Buffaloes’ season finale on Saturday and a bowl game out of sight.

Head coach Deion Sanders and his staff are wasting no time trying to land talent, and the offensive line has to be at the forefront. In turn, the Buffs have offered class of 2024 three-star offensive tackle Favour Edwin, according to a post on his X (formerly known as Twitter) account.

Edwin is originally from Nigeria but plays at Eagles Landing Christian Academy in Georgia, per Jake Schwanitz of DNVR Buffs.

Edwin recently narrowed down his top schools to Alabama, Georgia Tech, Auburn, Florida and Clemson before Colorado offered him, so things could change on that front.

With CU quarterback Shedeur Sanders getting sacked at a record pace, it’s no secret Coach Prime and the Buffs are focused on fixing the offensive line issues, and adding a huge player such as Edwin would be a step in the right direction.

Colorado offers 2024 three-star OT Favour Edwin. He is listed at 6-foot-6.5 and 300 pounds. He is originally from Nigeria but plays at Eagles Landing Christian Academy in McDonough, GA. Has offers from Alabama, Clemson, Florida and more. https://t.co/o3npU3YEsW — Jake Schwanitz (@JakeDNVR) November 24, 2023

