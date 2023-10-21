CU Buffs men’s basketball gets commitment from four-star Slovakian native Sebastian Rancik

Not to be outdone by Colorado football and its “prime” commitments, men’s basketball head coach Tad Boyle and his staff are working hard to keep talent coming into their program. Slovakian big man Sebastian Rancik represents the newest addition to the program.

The four-star recruit gave his commitment to Colorado on Saturday, per Joe Tipton of On3.

Rancik is a 6-foot-9, 210-pound power forward in the 2024 class who will soon play his senior season at J Serra Catholic High School in San Juan Capistrano, California. He also has experience playing on the international stage, as he has suited up for the Slovakian U18 national team.

Looking at his highlights, Rancik’s defensive ability stands out. Rancik is a natural shot-blocker who can meet players at the rim, whether he’s defending them or playing off-ball. On offense, like most European big men, Rancik shows great touch around the rim and he’s also able to extend his shot out to the 3-point line.

NEWS: 2024 four-star Sebastian Rancik tells me he’s committed to Colorado. The 6-9 PF is ranked 65th nationally in the class, per On3. Story: https://t.co/CZ88MVTPrp pic.twitter.com/qJfHeRVmqp — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) October 21, 2023

Rancik is Colorado’s third 2024 commit, joining combo guard Andrew Crawford and big man Doryan Onwuchekwa.

Check out some of his highlights below:

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire