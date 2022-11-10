CU Buffs’ matchup against USC might have gotten even more difficult

Did you think that the Colorado Buffaloes had a hard enough time preparing for the USC Trojans on Friday night?

Caleb Williams, Travis Dye, and former Buff Brenden Rice are already a handful to deal with. Now, the Buffs’ chances at winning may have lowered even more with a pair of injured USC stars expected to come back.

The Trojans have been without star wide receivers Jordan Addison and Mario Williams for the past few weeks but have managed to win games despite that. However, according to Ryan Kartje of the Los Angeles Times, both players are nearing a return, and there is a chance they could suit up and return to action on Friday night.

I would not be surprised to see both receivers return this week against Colorado. I would be surprised to see a return from linebacker Eric Gentry, whose ankle injury appeared — initially and since — to be the most concerning of the group. — Ryan Kartje (@Ryan_Kartje) November 8, 2022

Addison and Williams have both been out since USC’s Oct. 16 loss to Utah, and both are starting wide receivers who are going to give even more fits for the Buffs.

Addison has 585 yards and seven scores after transferring from Pitt following his Biletnikoff Award season, and Williams followed quarterback Caleb Williams and head coach Lincoln Riley from Oklahoma to USC. Williams is the second-leading Trojans WR with 493 yards and four scores.

In their absence, Tahj Washington, Kyle Ford, Terrell Bynum and Michael Jackson III all saw an uptick in usage, but having Williams and Addison back is terrific news for USC and devastating for the Buffs.

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Story continues

List

Colorado at USC: Quick answers to big questions

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire