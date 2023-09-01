CU Buffs hosting local LB Omari Bursey for Nebraska game

The Colorado football team is going to have a busy season with recruits lining up left and right to come play for Deion Sanders.

The Buffs kick off the season against TCU on the road, but the first home game of the Coach Prime era comes against the Nebraska Cornhuskers and new head coach Matt Rhule on Sept. 9. That game should have plenty of big names, and it could serve as a recruiting tool for potential incoming Buffs players.

One recruit who will be there in person is in-state linebacker Omari Bursey, who announced it on his X (formerly known as Twitter) page. Bursey will also visit Montana the following week.

Bursey is a senior at Legacy High School in Broomfield, so staying in Colorado and getting to play for the Buffs likely has some appeal for him. So far, Bursey has received offers from Lindenwood, Eastern Washington, Northern Colorado, Montana, CSU-Pueblo and Portland State.

247Sports ranks Bursey as the No. 25 2024 prospect in Colorado.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire