CU Buffs hosting four-star power forward Robert Miller

It likely won’t be long before the Colorado men’s basketball program secures its first class of 2024 commitment.

Four-star power forward Robert Miller is a potential candidate as he began a three-day official visit on Friday. Miller is the No. 4 ranked 2024 prospect in Texas and the No. 11 power forward nationwide, per the 247Sports Composite.

In addition to Colorado, Miller has received offers from LSU, Texas A&M, Texas, Kansas State, TCU, Washington State, Cal, Alabama, Houston, Oklahoma and SMU.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

If the Buffs are able to land Miller, his 6-foot-10 presence could be a nice complement to incoming freshman center Assane Diop, who’s listed at the same height.

Fellow 2024 Texas big man Doryan Onwuchekwa is also taking an official recruiting visit to Boulder this weekend.

'24 4 ⭐ Robert Miller (@futurefilled) starts his 3 day official visit with Colorado today. The 6'11 F from Pasadena Memorial (TX) is running with LivOn Basketball (@LivOnBasketball) on the Nike EYBL Circuit. Miller has offers from Alabama, Houston, LSU, Texas and other D1 teams pic.twitter.com/fEP8MAnubj — Dino Siervo (@dswervo305) June 2, 2023

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Advertisement

More Basketball!

CU men's basketball offers 6-foot-10 prospect Bangot Dak Tristan da Silva returning to Colorado for senior season College football fans, media react to buzz around Colorado potentially rejoining the Big 12

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire