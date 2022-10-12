CU Buffs to host 2024 WR Jonah Dawson for Cal game

Every game, and especially every home game, presents an opportunity for the Buffs to impress recruits. Colorado typically welcomes a number of recruits to Folsom Field during the season and on Saturday against Cal, three-star class of 2024 wide receiver Jonah Dawson will be on hand.

The 5-foot-10, 160-pound prospect from Rancho Cucamonga, California announced his upcoming trip to Boulder via Twitter on Tuesday. In five games played so far during his junior season at Rancho Cucamonga High School, Dawson has 467 receiving yards and leads the Cougars with four receiving touchdowns.

Besides CU, his only other offer is from Colorado State. He also visited Oregon in April.

Colorado has offered 28 class of 2024 WRs so far, but none have committed yet.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire