CU Buffs head football coach candidates: BYU OC Aaron Roderick would be fun

The Colorado Buffaloes are apparently “in the red zone” with their head coaching search. What that means remains to be seen, but once the season ends, there should be even more clarity on the situation.

Several candidates have popped up recently, but one name that hasn’t been mentioned much is BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick. If you have watched the Cougars the last two seasons, you know there is a lot to like about Roderick potentially being the Buffs’ next head coach.

Adam Rittenberg of ESPN mentioned Roderick as an option and here’s why:

Fixing the offense will be a top priority for whomever George hires at CU. Roderick has done excellent work at BYU, working with the Cougars’ quarterbacks since 2018 and serving as offensive coordinator the past two seasons. He also has Pac-12 ties after working for Utah from 2005 to 2016, including three seasons in a coordinator role. Roderick hasn’t been a head coach and has spent his entire career in the state of Utah, but he could be an interesting down-the-list option for George.

That would be a fun hire for Rick George and the Buffs, especially after watching the offensive struggles over the past couple of seasons.

BYU is 5-5 on the year, but its offense still has respectable numbers. Quarterback Jaren Hall has thrown for 2,622 yards with 24 touchdowns and just five interceptions and four pass-catchers have totaled more than 20 receptions on the year.

Even in an average year for BYU, those are dream-like numbers for the Buffs, especially on offense. Roderick should be another assistant to generate a lot of buzz among the coaching openings, and a job in Boulder makes sense for the BYU OC.

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

List

Colorado head coach candidates: Pros and cons of Alex Grinch

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire