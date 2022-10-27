CU Buffs head coaching candidates: Jon Wilner’s top picks

The Colorado Buffaloes head coach search should gain more steam in the next few weeks, especially after they hired a search firm.

The interest has been plentiful — this is a Power Five football job in one of the top conferences.

We have already examined a number of different outlets’ hot lists for the job, with Bronco Mendenhall, Troy Calhoun and Bryan Harsin as some of the top names on essentially every list.

Pac-12 insider Jon Wilner gave his list of candidates, and there are some different names here, including the controversial Klayton Adams.

Here’s Wilner’s complete list of potential names for Colorado’s vacant job:

FORMER WISCONSIN HC PAUL CHRYST

Paul Chryst (right) was fired and replaced by defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard (left) following Saturday’s loss to Illinois.

Paul Chryst was fired from Wisconsin mid-season, but he deserves another job. The Buffs would be a nice landing spot for him to rebound, but it might be risky for Colorado in the sense that Chryst could leave in a couple of years if he does well in Boulder.

FORMER PANTHERS HC MATT RHULE

Oct 9, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule leaves the field after the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Rhule’s time in the NFL was terrible. But, his coaching style is perfect for college, and he should be one of the hottest names on all of these openings this offseason. Rhule in Boulder sure would be interesting.

CAL HC JUSTIN WILCOX

Oct 15, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; California Golden Bears head coach Justin Wilcox during the second half against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

This is a surprising name. Justin Wilcox making the move from northern California to Colorado might come as a surprise, but there is a lot to like about the Buffs job. Yes, it’s a Pac-12 to Pac-12 move, but Wilner brings up some valid points here:

Why would Wilcox leave for Boulder now when he could have pursued the vacancies in Seattle and Eugene last fall? Because every month he spends dealing with the UC bureaucracy and Berkeley politics is frustration on an exponential level compared to anywhere else. If CU were to place the call right after Cal denies admission to a four-star edge rusher because his second cousin tested positive for COVID-19 18 months ago, Wilcox just might listen.

SAN JOSE STATE HC BRENT BRENNAN

Oct 1, 2022; Laramie, Wyoming, USA; San Jose State Spartans head coach Brent Brennan reacts against the Wyoming Cowboys during the second quarter at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

Brent Brennan has worked wonders with the San Jose State Spartans, a program not well-known for football previously. They are on top of the Mountain West West Division and have four wins this year, so Brennan’s name should be one commonly circled this offseason.

COASTAL CAROLINA HC JAMEY CHADWELL

Oct 1, 2022; Conway, South Carolina, USA; Coastal Carolina Chanticleers head coach Jamey Chadwell during a game against the Georgia Southern Eagles at Brooks Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

Coastal Carolina has run the Sun Belt lately, and Jamey Chadwell has done well with the Chanticleers. Moving from the Sun Belt to the Pac-12 would be a huge promotion for Chadwell.

USC DC ALEX GRINCH

Apr 23, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive coordinator Alex Grinch during the spring game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Alex Grinch is a magician at USC — just look at the Trojans’ defense. Most assistants aim for a shot at a head coaching job and at this rate, the former Oklahoma assistant should be a popular choice for schools with head coach openings.

ILLINOIS DC RYAN WALTERS

BOULDER, CO – SEPTEMBER 29: Ryan Walters #15 of the Colorado Buffaloes celebrates his interception of a pass intended for Juaquin Iglesias #9 of the Oklahoma Sooners at Folsom Field September 29, 2007 in Boulder, Colorado. Colorado defeated Oklahoma 27-24. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

Former Buffs star and current Illinois DC Ryan Walters is the favorite for the job in most people’s eyes. The Boulder ties are obvious, and the Illini’s defense has been terrific this year, which has helped Walters’ case.

COLORADO INTERIM HC MIKE SANFORD

Oct 15, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes interim head coach Mike Sanford during the first half against the California Golden Bears at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Sanford is in his first year in Boulder and got bumped up to the interim position after Karl Dorrell was fired. This is a long-term audition for him if anything, and he started it off with a win against Cal before getting throttled against Oregon State.

Sanford makes sense for continuity purposes, but bringing in a new face might be best for the Buffs.

BAYLOR OC JEFF GRIMES

AMES, IA – NOVEMBER 7: Wide receiver R.J. Sneed #0 of the Baylor Bears celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown in the first half of the play against the Iowa State Cyclones at Jack Trice Stadium on November 7, 2020 in Ames, Iowa. (Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images)

Baylor’s offense is fun to watch. With that said, Jeff Grimes is a common name floating around the market. The Buffs need some offensive identity, and bringing in an offensive-minded head coach would do well in Boulder.

COLTS TE COACH KLAYTON ADAMS

This is a photo of Klayton Adams of the Indianapolis Colts NFL football team. This image reflects the Indianapolis Colts active roster as of Friday, July 15, 2022. (AP Photo)

Adams was an OL coach for the Buffs for a few years in the 2010s, so he has Colorado ties as well. However, he was largely regarded as an unpopular assistant on Mike MacIntyre’s staff.

