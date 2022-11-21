CU Buffs head coach search buzz: Tennessee OC Alex Golesh could provide offensive hope

The Colorado Buffaloes should soon decide on a new head coach. In the meantime, a lot of names have fizzled out while the top ones (such as Bronco Mendenhall) continue to be a realistic option.

However, there is a new name on the list, according to Adam Munsterteiger of BuffStampede. The new candidate is Tennessee offensive coordinator Alex Golesh.

The engineer of a Tennessee offense that ranks first nationally in scoring at 47.4 points per game and total offense at 543.7 yards per contest this season, Golesh is a star on the rise. He was previously the co-offensive coordinator at UCF and he spent time as an assistant coach at Iowa State, Illinois and Toledo. Golesh is young and does not have head coaching experience, though, so like (Illinoise DC Ryan) Walters, he might be viewed as too big of a risk for George to hire in Boulder.

The 38-year-old has worked wonders with the Volunteers’ offense this season, and the Buffs desperately need an offensive makeover in the biggest way possible.

Although Golesh has no head coaching experience, he might be a good low-risk, high-reward option for Rick George and the Buffs if they decide to go with a young, up-and-coming coach.

