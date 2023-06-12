CU Buffs continue recruiting tear with commitment from Georgia RB Micah Welch
Yet another recruit who was visiting Boulder over the weekend has committed to Colorado.
On the heels of Florida wide receiver Zycarl Lewis and Michigan defensive lineman Brandon Davis-Swain joining the herd, Georgia running back Micah Welch became the third 2024 prospect in the span of three days to announce his Colorado commitment.
Listed at a stout 5-foot-9, 210 pounds, Welch rushed for nearly 1,400 yards last season for Baldwin High School and was named the Georgia Region 4-AAAA Offensive Player of the Year. The three-star prospect also owns offers from Tennessee, Oregon, Ole Miss, Florida and a few other Power Five schools.
Following Welch’s pledge on Monday morning, head coach Deion Sanders now has eight 2024 commits.
