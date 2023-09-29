CU Buffs commit Winston Watkins Jr. coming to Boulder for USC game

Saturday’s showdown between the Colorado Buffaloes and USC Trojans will reportedly have a ton of celebrities and superstar athletes on hand, including LeBron James, Lil Wayne and others.

Plenty of major media outlets will also be taking in the action, and a number of big-name recruits are going to be visiting Boulder as well.

One of the most notable recruits set to be in Boulder is class of 2025 four-star wide receiver Winston Watkins Jr., who was one of the first big commits for head coach Deion Sanders after he was hired by the Buffs. Watkins revealed that he’ll be in Boulder for the game via a tweet on Thursday.

I’m going to be in Colorado this weekend at the Colorado Vs USC game!! 🤠🤠#GoBuffs pic.twitter.com/6nCnyYuGGr — Winston “winnie” Watkins Jr (@winstonwatkins_) September 28, 2023

Watkins has a ton of potential and is a massive get for Coach Prime. Experiencing Folsom Field on a game day will surely help him become even more excited about his future with the Buffs.

A list of some of the other notable recruits visiting Boulder this weekend can be found here.

