CU Buffs’ Carter Stoutmire changing positions ahead of sophomore season

Only months removed from his true freshman campaign with the Colorado Buffaloes, Carter Stoutmire will reportedly be switching positions from cornerback to safety.

Stoutmire, the son of former NFL safety Omar Stoutmire, dealt with injury issues for parts of his rookie season but still played in nine games, including one start against Arizona State. The 5-foot-11 Texas native finished the year with 11 total tackles, one TFL and a blocked kick.

With Colorado’s spring football practices set to begin March 18, Stoutmire should benefit from the addition of defensive coordinator Robert Livingston to head coach Deion Sanders’ staff. Livingston comes to Boulder after mentoring Cincinnati Bengals defensive backs — primarily safeties — for nearly a decade.

Stoutmire joins Shilo Sanders, Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig, Myles Slusher, Idaho State transfer Herman Smith III and others in Colorado’s talented safeties room. Trevor Woods, who was moved to linebacker late last season, could also see time at safety.

Carter Stoutmire is changing positions to safety this year 👀 pic.twitter.com/dIr80GmpLB — DNVR Buffs (@DNVR_Buffs) February 19, 2024

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire