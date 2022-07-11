CU Buffs beat writer reminds us that it’s ‘hurry up and wait’ time

As of Monday, it has been 12 days since USC and UCLA shocked college athletics with their decision to leave the Pac-12 for the Big Ten.

Conference commissioners, athletic directors and coaches across the country are now in a scramble to make sure their domino falls appropriately. Colorado AD Rick George recently spoke on the situation, but none of his immediate sentiments provided any clear resolution. We’re going to have to wait for that.

Beat writer Pat Rooney of Buffzone shared his take on what many CU fans are experiencing this summer:

More than a week removed from the latest seismic shift of the college conference landscape, when USC and UCLA announced they were leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten, taking the Los Angeles media market with them, the chatter has far outweighed executive action. Fans of athletic programs left to pick up the pieces, like the Colorado Buffaloes, have teetered between angst and anticipation. For the time being, folks might have to live with the uncertainty.

Later in the column, Rooney argued how George and other Pac-12 higher-ups should approach their likely seismic next move:

Still, there is a heavy burden on those among the Pac-12’s survivors sorting through the possibilities for what comes next. No one wants to be left behind, and the need to secure one’s spot at the table for the gorging of football television dollars is akin to a great white shark feeding frenzy. Wait too long, and all that’s left is scraps. At the same time, these are decisions that will define athletic departments for decades and impact generations of student-athletes. Some measure of prudence, discipline and thoughtfulness would be applauded if this was almost any other big-money endeavor.

