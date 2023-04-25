CU Buffs make 2024 four-star ATH Brauntae Johnson’s top 10

Colorado is in consideration for another top prospect.

The Buffs have made the top 10 list of Brauntae Johnson, a four-star athlete in the class of 2024 from North Side High School in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Johnson, who projects as a wide receiver, is ranked as the No. 127 overall player, No. 8 athlete and the No. 3 player in Indiana, according to 247Sports.

Along with Colorado, he also has Louisville, Miami, Purdue, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Penn State, Cincinnati, Tennessee and Missouri in his top 10.

Johnson excels against zone coverage and although he doesn’t have breakaway speed, he does show good ball skills and is able to get inside leverage well despite his 6-foot-3, 170-pound frame.

Johnson’s latest offer is from Colorado, and it’s a good sign for head coach Deion Sanders that the Buffs made his top 10, given that the offer came on April 15.

There’s likely a long way to go in Johnson’s recruitment, but this development is certainly something to keep an eye on going forward for Buffs fans.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire