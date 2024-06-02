CU athletics ties for third in MSC President's Cup

Jun. 1—Cumberland University athletics finished tied for third place in the Mid-South Conference President's Cup standings, announced yesterday by lelague officials.

The finish is the third-consecutive finish inside the top 4 in the conference after a second-place finish in 2023 and a fourth-place mark in '22. The Phoenix finished in third place in the men's all-sports standings and fourth in the women's.

The University of the Cumberlands won its third-straight President's Cup tallying a maximum in points at 140. Cumberlands tallied 16 championships in 2023-24 and had one shared title.

The points are awarded based on the final regular-season standings for each conference-sanctioned sport. The regular-season champion or event champion — in the case where there is no regular season — in each sport receives 10 points with second place receiving nine points, etc.

The top seven male and top seven female team finishes for each institution will generate the institution's overall totals. For coed sports, points are awarded to the gender that benefits the most by the coed score.

Lindsey Wilson took second place with two regular season conference championships at 121.5 points. Campbellsville and Cumberland tied for third place with 119.5 points. The Phoenix and Campbellsville each earned two regular-season conference championships.

Bethel took fifth place in the President's Cup standings with 103 points. Georgetown College came in sixth place with 91.5 points with one conference title. Freed-Hardeman finished in seventh place to round out the 2023-24 President's Cup standings.

President's Cup points are reserved for full conference members only that compete in conference championship sports. Points are not given to emerging sports in the MSC.