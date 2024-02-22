CU alum Chris Fowler to be voice in EA Sports College Football 25

ESPN’s Chris Fowler, who’s currently the play-by-play voice of ABC’s “Saturday Night Football,” announced Thursday that he’ll be a commentator in the upcoming video game EA Sports College Football 25.

A 1985 graduate of the University of Colorado Boulder, Fowler has worked for ESPN since 1986 and has worn many hats during his time with the company, including calling other sports such as college basketball and tennis. He also hosted ESPN’s “College GameDay” from 1990-2014.

It looks as though EA Sports is trying to recapture the magic of the “Saturday Night Football” crew as Kirk Herbstreit, Fowler’s color analyst, will be a voice as well. Other analysts in the game include David Pollack, Jesse Palmer and Kevin Connors, according to On3.

Herbstreit has been a color analyst in previous versions of the video game, but this will be Fowler’s first appearance.

I'm in the Game! Today, I can finally make it official. I am honored to be one of the voices in #CFB25 ! Wait until you see this game! #EAPartner https://t.co/mdLRo77QZR — Chris Fowler (@cbfowler) February 22, 2024

