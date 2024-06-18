CT swimmer, defending bronze medalist Kieran Smith qualifies for 2024 Olympics

Ridgefield native Kieran Smith is heading back to the Olympics after qualifying for the 4×200 Freestyle Relay team at U.S. Olympic Trials on Monday night.

Smith placed fourth in the 200 meter freestyle with a time of 1:45.61, which was good enough to earn him a place on Team USA for the second straight Games.

The 24-year-old, who was born in Syndey, Australia, but grew up in Ridgefield, also placed second in the 400 freestyle at the trials. He took home the bronze medal in the 400 freestyle at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, at age 21.

Smith was born in Sydney, Australia but grew up in Ridgefield and went to Ridgefield High School, where he was a two-time Connecticut High School Coaches Association Swimmer of the Year. He went on to swim at the University of Florida, where he set American and NCAA records in the 500-yard freestyle in 2020.