CT Sun celebrates National Girls and Women in Sports Day at Groton Middle School

Feb. 7—Twitter

Groton ― The Connecticut Sun hosted a "Sun Academy" Wednesday for girls in grades 6-12.

The free clinic had stations for different skills and was called "Her Time to Play".

Dijonai Carrington, a guard with the WNBA's Connecticut Sun, and Morgan Tuck, a former UConn and WNBA player, now the team's director of franchise development and assistant general manager, spent time with the girls at the shooting competition station. Later they answered questions.