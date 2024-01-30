CT Player of the Year, dual-threat Staples QB Caleb Smith commits to UConn

Staples quarterback Caleb Smith, who earned several Connecticut Player of the Year awards after leading the Wreckers to the Class LL title this past fall, has announced his commitment to UConn.

“I am beyond blessed and excited to announce my commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Connecticut!” Smith wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “I want to thank God, my family, coaches and teammates who helped me in my journey! Go Huskies!”

Smith, listed at 6-2, 190 pounds, will join the Huskies next season as a preferred walk-on. The senior quarterback became the school’s all-time passing leader (5,138 yards) this season and was a threat both in the air and on the ground, accounting for 47 total touchdowns (26 rushing, 21 passing). He helped lead Staples of Westport to a 12-1 record and its first state title since 2005 with a win over West Haven in the state championship game.

Staples also finished the season as the No. 1 team in the Hartford Courant coaches’ poll for the first time in school history.

UConn has made it a priority to keep local talent home, and has landed many of the state’s best players in recent years. John Neider of Jonathan Law in Milford, last season’s state Gatorade Player of the Year, joined the Huskies as a wide receiver ahead of last season.

UConn also added Fairfield Prep linebacker Jon Morris on National Signing Day last month, one of 16 players announced in the new incoming class, and landed former Wisconsin wide receiver Skyler Bell, who played at the Taft School in Watertown.