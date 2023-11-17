CSUB shakes off slow start, rolls past Saint Katherine, 77-44

Nov. 16—After opening the week with a 20-point loss at Cal where Cal State Bakersfield allowed 15 3-pointers, the Roadrunners had a somewhat unpleasant practice on Wednesday, featuring plenty of running and defensive drills.

So when CSUB trailed in its game with NAIA school Saint Katherine midway through the first half, head coach Rod Barnes knew the right buttons to push to get his team back on track.

"I (asked) them, do you all want yesterday again tomorrow?" said Barnes, of repeating the previous day's difficult workout. "Tomorrow we have practice at 7 a.m. ... If you do, just keep doing what you're doing. And I think they responded well."

The Roadrunners closed the first half with a 26-7 run, holding the Firebirds to just two field goals during the 11:15 stretch, before pulling away for a 77-44 victory in front of a near capacity crowd featuring mostly area students as part of the annual Education Day.

"I just told them we have to do what we do defensively," Barnes said. "I thought (Saint Katherine) was more aggressive early. I thought they were taking the fight to us."

The Firebirds (2-2) hung close early and took a 13-10 lead on a pull-up jumper from the elbow by Maur Tablada with 11:15 to play.

CSUB (2-2) followed with a 10-0 run, with Marvin McGhee III getting things started with a pass inside to Ugnius Jarusevicius, followed by a McGhee steal to give the Roadrunners the lead for good just 1 minute later.

Cameron Wilbon then scored off a rebound and Kaleb Higgins scored off a steal, and then hit two free throws to make it 20-13 Bakersfield.

After a 3-pointer by the Firebirds' Chris Harper, CSUB continued its onslaught with a 16-4 run to take a 36-20 halftime lead.

Kaleb Higgins led the way with 13 points, all in the first half, one of four 'Runners in double-figures scoring. Tom Mark had 12 points and team-high seven rebounds, and also blocked two shots. McGhee and reserve guard Dalph Panopio had 10 apiece.

"We're still trying to get used to a different style of play that we're playing and sometimes we get stagnant," said Barnes of his team's faster tempo on offense. "It takes a different level of commitment. People think playing fast is easy to do."

Even as the Roadrunners continued to pull away, the team struggled from long distance, and finished just 1 of 15 from beyond the arc.

Barnes feels the poor perimeter shooting could have been the result of the tough practice the night before, but also realizes his team is still trying to learn how to play with a new offense.

"We've been hesitating ... it's do I pass and cut or do i penetrate ...?" Barnes said. "It's just their feel of when to shoot and when to go, and I think that's why we're not as comfortable. Hopefully we can win and continue to work the kinks out."

CSUB continued to build its lead in the second half, with Mark extending the margin to 58-32 with six straight points with 5:35 to play.

"As I told my team, I'm happy we only allowed 44 points and we scored over 70," Barnes said. I thought we had some good play from some of our guys and we obviously have to get better lay from others. I thought we had some good things happen today, but I also realize we have to get better."