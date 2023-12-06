CSUB rolls to 106-58 win over Whittier

Dec. 6—Despite suffering two straight losses, Rod Barnes felt his team's play was trending in the right direction.

So with NCAA Division III Whittier College in town, the Cal State Bakersfield men's basketball coach emphasized the importance of continuing to build momentum as the Roadrunners.

On Tuesday night, the Roadrunners did just that.

Senior point guard Kaleb Higgins led six 'Runners in double-figures scoring with a team-high 22 points and CSUB forced 30 turnovers in a 106-58 victory over the Poets at the Icardo Center.

"I told our guys that I thought we were moving in the right direction and we didn't want to take any steps back (Tuesday) night," Barnes said. "So I was really intense and really locked into the game because I don't want to lose the momentum that we have, as far as playing better. And I thought our guys went out ... different guys showed up tonight, and I was happy and pleased about that, but it wasn't a surprise to me. I've been seeing it in practice. I thought we made another step in the right direction."

Cal State Bakersfield (4-4) scored early and often, making the most of its advantage in height and athleticism at virtually every position to overwhelm Whittier (1-6), which has struggled to find victories early this season.

Listed as an exhibition on the Poets' schedule, the Roadrunners turned it into a showcase, dominating virtually every category on the stat sheet — and a few not listed, such as high-light reel slam dunks. The 'Runners led that 9-1 at last count.

It was a much more positive result than last week's 81-65 loss at No. 11 Gonzaga, a game where CSUB hung tough, especially in the second half after trailing by 15 at the intermission.

On Tuesday, Cal State Bakersfield began to pull away midway through the first half, forcing turnovers and controlling the boards with a 46-28 advantage.

During one stretch of what turned into a 19-2 run, Higgins hit a corner 3 and then finished off a fast break with a pass off the backboard to teammate Fidelis Okereke, who rattled the rim with a powerful two-handed dunk in what would grow to a 40-16 lead with 6:20 left in the first half.

"We were just looking to execute our plays and just working on the little things," Higgins said. "And getting better."