CSU football's Mohamed Kamara earns top Mountain West award; Dallin Holker Mackey finalist

Colorado State's Mohamed Kamara has been named the Mountain West's Defensive Player of the Year.

End of season awards are here.

One Colorado State football player earned a top conference award and one is a finalist for a prestigious national award.

Here's a look at the award news for CSU that was announced Tuesday.

Mohamed Kamara Defensive Player of the Year, other Mountain West awards

Defensive end Mohamed Kamara finished third in the nation with 13 sacks to earn the Mountain West's Defensive Player of the Year award.

The 13 was third-most in a single season in CSU history. His 30.5 career sacks means he finishes second on CSU's all-time list, behind 33 of Clark Haggans. He also had 17 tackles for loss, which led the Mountain West as he was named first-team.

Kamara is the first Ram to win a Mountain West player of the year honor since Garrett Grayson in 2014. He's the first CSU defender to win the top award since Shaquil Barrett in 2013.

Other Rams in the Mountain West's postseason awards, which were announced Tuesday:

Tory Horton: The star receiver was named first-team All-MW as a receiver and second-team as a punt returner. Horton finished with 96 catches for 1,136 yards and eight touchdowns receiving. He also threw for a TD and had a punt return TD.

Jack Howell: The safety finished second in the league with 114 total tackles and was named first-team. He also had an interception, a fumble forced and a fumble recovered.

Jacob Gardner: CSU's center started all 12 games and was named second-team.

Chase Wilson: The linebacker finished third in the league 107 tackles and was named second-team.

Defensive backs Chigozie Anusiem and Henry Blackburn, QB Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi, offensive lineman Drew Moss and receiver Justus Ross-Simmons were honorable mention selections.

Dallin Holker Mackey finalist

Colorado State's Dallin Holker has been named a finalist for the Mackey Award given to the nation's top tight end.

Holker has been named one of three finalists for the Mackey Award, given to the top tight end in the nation. He's the lone Group of 5 finalist.

He leads tight ends in receptions (64) and yards (767) and has six receiving touchdowns and one rushing. His six touchdown receptions tied for the most in a single season by a CSU tight end, and his receptions and receiving yards rank No. 3 and No. 2, respectively.

The other finalists are Georgia's Brock Bowers and Ohio State's Cade Stover.

CSU's Trey McBride won the award in 2021.

The award will be presented on Dec. 8 at the Home Depot College Awards Show.

The BYU transfer has another season of eligibility at CSU.

