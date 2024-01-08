CSU football has multiple connections to College Football Playoff national championship

Michigan center Drake Nugent, right, is the son of former CSU football quarterback Terry Nugent.

There are a couple local connections in the College Football Playoff national championship game.

The CFP title will be decided at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 8, when Washington faces Michigan at NRG Stadium in Houston.

There is a Colorado State football connection for each team.

Michigan starting center Drake Nugent is the son of former CSU quarterback Terry Nugent (1980-83), who is fourth on the all-time passing list for the Rams with 7,103 career yards. He was the leader in passing yards when he left CSU.

Nugent was a finalist for the Rimington Trophy this season, given to the best center in college football. He previously played four seasons at Stanford before transferring to Michigan. Nugent attended Highlands Ranch High School.

On the Washington side, the Huskies have Jerret McElwain on staff as the director of scouting. Jerret is the son of former CSU coach Jim McElwain, who led the Rams from 2012-14. Jerret McElwain attended Rocky Mountain High School in Fort Collins while Jim was coaching the Rams.

Ironically, McElwain was previously in the same position at Michigan.

The title game can be seen on ESPN.

