CSU Baseball holds annual ‘Tee it up for Teammates’

COLUMBUS (WRBL) – The Columbus State University Baseball team has always been a family. That’s evident when you attend CSU Baseball’s annual ‘Tee it up for Teammates’ Golf Tournament. Former CSU Baseball players from all over attend the event, because it benefits someone that is a part of the Cougar family that is battling tough times.

This year’s beneficiaries are Joe Lawrence and Scott Miller. Lawrence is a former left-handed reliever for the Cougars, who is battling health concerns. Miller has been a broadcaster for the Cougars, across multiple sports, for almost 50 years.

Though Lawrence was unable to attend the event, he was certainly in the front of everyone’s minds. WRBL spoke with Scott Miller, as well as Charles Ragsdale about the event. You can see those interviews in the video player above.

