CSSA Token Will Be Repurchased and Burn 3,000,000 CSSA on August 11, 2021

CSSA Token
·3 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, CSSA Token team has announced that the token will conduct the first repurchase and destroy 3,000,000 CSSA Tokens on August 11, 2021. The topic of NFT is sweeping the blockchain market. What is the difference between NFT and general cryptocurrency? Relatively speaking, non-fungible refers to the characteristics of indivisibility, irreplaceability, and uniqueness. Therefore, NFT can be regarded as a virtual proof of ownership. Cryptocurrency with both hype. This time, CSSA Token took this ride and successfully triggered market topics. CSSA Token also threw a shocking bomb recently. The team publicly stated that it will conduct the first repurchase and destroy 3,000,000 CSSA Tokens in the next week.

According to the CSSA Token team, on August 11, 2021, CSSA Token will start its first repurchase and destruction, and promises to never issue additional tokens. It is scheduled to spend 45% of the currency transaction fee for repurchase and destruction in the secondary market. CSSA Tokens are 3,000,000 pieces, and all CSSA Tokens that are repurchased and destroyed afterwards will all come from the secondary market. In the future, after CSSA Token is migrated to the CSSA mainnet, the additional smart contract code will be deleted. In this way, it can be ensured that there are fewer and fewer CSSA Tokens circulating in the market, and the scarcity is more expensive. In this way, it can be determined that The price of CSSA Token will have a strong pull up.

CSSA Token is a senior researcher in the NFT track. On the one hand, CSSA Token will provide basic NFT functions: NFT casting, NFT trading, NFT collection, NFT exhibition, NFT auction and many other NFT derivative applications. In addition to binding NFT, the 2.0 upgrade is also worthy of attention. The technical core of CSSA Token 2.0 is called COSIO, which is a way to upgrade the consensus protocol. It can directly provide standardized asset creation and atomic creation in the first layer of Layer 1. Transmission and smart contracts, so as to make better use of the scalability and security of the COSIO protocol. The main difficulty of CSSA Token 2.0 upgrade is how to efficiently coordinate nodes and confirm their upgrade status. In order to solve this problem, COSIO can greatly simplify the verification process and improve the efficiency of the community to collect the latest status of each node. It is conceivable that CSSA will be in the future. Ecological progress will be significantly faster than in the past.

The upgrade of CSSA Token 2.0 has brought a leap in all aspects of the CSSA ecosystem, which has already brought strong stimulus to the market. Coupled with the repurchase and destruction on August 11, it is conceivable that it will bring the market to another place. At a peak, investors in the market and various venture capital funds are already eager to try.

Media Contact

Brand: CSSA Token

Contact: Tommy, Marketing Director

E-Mail: tommy@cssa.io

Telephone: +1 213-375-336

Website: https://cssa.io/

SOURCE: CSSA Token


