Mike James on Knicks' radar: report

CSKA Moscow guard Mike James has appeared on the Knicks' radar and the team is considering signing him with their open roster spot, The New York Post's Marc Berman reported Friday.

John Henson's 10-day contract with the Knicks expired Thursday night, and instead of bringing him back or bringing in another big man, the team could bring in a guard like James, who's averaged 19.3 points and 4.7 assists per game in 27 Euro League games this season.

However, despite James being suspended by CSKA Moscow in late March after an altercation with their head coach and the guard returning the United States, he's technically still under contract with the team, so it's unclear yet how the Knicks would sign him.

James, 30, who's also shot over 40 percent from three in the last two seasons in Moscow, has played in the NBA in the past, appearing in 36 games during the 2017-2018 season with the New Orleans Pelicans and Phoenix Suns.

Additionally, James previously spent time playing in Greece, Spain, Italy, Israel, and Croatia.