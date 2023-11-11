CSAC suspends Bellator champ Usman Nurmagomedov for failed drug test; win over Brent Primus overturned

Bellator lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov is facing multiple repercussions for a failed drug test prior to his Bellator 300 fight against Brent Primus.

The California State Athletic Commission has suspended Nurmagomedov (17-0 MMA, 6-0 BMMA) for a failed drug test administered on Oct. 6, which indicated the presence of an undisclosed prohibited substance, according to an official document provided to MMA Junkie which was signed by CSAC executive officer Andy Foster and Nurmagomedov.

Nurmagomedov said the substance was from a medication prescribed by a physician, however, he failed to request a Therapeutic Use Exemption (TUE) prior to the positive drug test. Nurmagomedov requested a TUE after the fact, but was denied by the commission.

“Respondent provided evidence that the prohibited substance was prescribed to him by a physician and maintains that the prohibited substance was prescribed for therapeutic use,” the commission document states.

The substance was not revealed due to the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPPA) and California’s Confidentiality of Medica Information Act.

As a result of the failed test, Nurmagomedov faces a number of repercussions from CSAC. His unanimous decision win over Brent Primus in the Bellator 300 main event has been overturned to a no contest. In addition, Nurmagomedov has been suspended for six months as of Nov. 6. He also has been fined $50,000.

Nurmagomedov has also agreed to enroll in the Voluntary Anti-Doping Agency (VADA) testing program at his own expense for 12 months. He is required to submit no less than three full World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) drug screenings. If Nurmagomedov tests positive for a prohibited substance in California or any other jurisdiction recognized by the Association of Boxing Commissions (ABC), he will face a four-year suspension.

Nurmagomedov’s manager Ali Abdelaziz did not immediately respond to a request for comment from MMA Junkie.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie