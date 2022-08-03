C's preseason schedule includes game in Montreal

Aug. 3—The Boston Celtics will open preseason action at TD Garden against the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday, October 2, as part of the team's four-game exhibition slate for the 2022-23 NBA season.

Boston's preseason schedule continues at TD Garden when the Celtics face the Toronto Raptors on Wed., Oct. 5.

The Celtics will then travel to North Carolina's Greensboro Coliseum for the team's second matchup with the Hornets (Fri., Oct. 7), before concluding the preseason in Montreal against the Raptors as part of the NBA's Canada Series (Fri., Oct. 14).

All four of the Celtics' preseason games will be televised live on NBC Sports Boston and streamed on the MyTeams app. The Network will additionally provide pregame and postgame coverage throughout the preseason.

Sean Grande and Cedric Maxwell will once again handle radio broadcast duties, calling all four preseason contests live on 98.5 The Sports Hub.

Preseason coverage will also be available to fans on Celtics.com, and the Celtics App (celtics.com/app), in addition to all Celtics social media channels.

Boston Celtics 2022 Preseason Schedule:

vs Charlotte — Oct. 2 — 1 PM

vs Toronto — Oct. 5 — 7:30 PM

at Charlotte — Oct. 7 — 7:30 PM

at Toronto (in Montreal) — Oct. 14 — 7 PM