C's break franchise record, move to 3rd all-time for 3s made in a season

The Boston Celtics will be able to celebrate one accomplishment after Thursday night's 118-109 loss to the New York Knicks, breaking the franchise record for 3-pointers made in a season. The 1,316th 3-pointer also moves them up to third all-time in NBA history.

Amidst a blowout loss, and the reserve unit getting the bulk of the fourth quarter minutes, Jaden Springer hit a 26-foot 3-pointer from the wing off a Sam Hauser assist to break the franchise record.

The new 3-point record this season surpasses last year's Celtics team to move up to third all-time in NBA history, sitting behind the 2019 Houston Rockets (1,323) and the 2023 Golden State Warriors (1,363).

Through 80 games this season, Jayson Tatum (228), Derrick White (196), and Hauser (186) have led the charge for 3-pointers made.

Ending Thursday night's game with 1,319 total 3-pointers for the year, the Celtics have a solid shot at passing the Rockets to claim the No. 2 spot. Averaging 16.5 3-pointers per game this season, it is unlikely that Boston will be able to catch up to the Warriors with just two games remaining.

Boston will face the Charlotte Hornets and the Washington Wizards to close the season. They have allowed 13.6 and 8.0 3-pointers per game, respectively.