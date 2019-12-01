CS Bakersfield routs San Diego Christian 87-59

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) -- De'Monte Buckingham had 16 points off the bench to lift Cal State Bakersfield to an 87-59 win over San Diego Christian on Saturday night.

Czar Perry had 13 points and six assists for Cal State Bakersfield (4-5). Greg Lee also scored 13 points and Taze Moore added 11.

Bryce Parsons had 22 points and five steals for the Hawks. Marc Combs added 11 points and six rebounds.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Cal State Bakersfield plays UC Santa Barbara at home on Tuesday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com