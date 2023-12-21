Crystal Palace XI vs Brighton: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup, injury latest for Premier League today

Crystal Palace will be without Joel Ward when they host Brighton tonight, after the right-back picked up a hamstring injury that will keep him out for an extended period.

Ward was substituted in the 34th minute as Palace drew 2-2 away to Manchester City, and he now joins a long list of players who are currently out of action.

Manager Roy Hodgson already has to contend with injuries to Cheick Doucoure, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, Rob Holding, Sam Johnstone and Odsonne Edouard.

Palace have not won in the Premier League since beating Burnley on November 4 and will hope to put that right against rivals Brighton at Selhurst Park.

Speaking on Wednesday, Hodgson said: “Joel Ward picked up an injury unfortunately last week. He has had a scan, so we’ll be missing him for a while. That is a new injury concern.

"Otherwise, the ones who have been injured are making good progress, most of them. [Jefferson] Lerma, certainly, has made much quicker progress than we expected.

“Eberechi Eze is coming on very well, too. He’s on the cusp really. That’s the decision we have to make: whether to start him or to try and protect him a little bit on the bench.

"We’ll make that decision in the course of the next few hours.

“Dean Henderson is back. [Jordan] Ayew is back from suspension, and the others are the ones that I think everyone knows about.”

Henderson is likely to retain his place in goal against Brighton, with Johnstone still nursing the calf injury he sustained against Liverpool on December 9.

Hodgson added: “We’ve had a real boost over the last couple of weeks with [players returning from injury] and the emergence of some of the younger players who, when they’ve been given a chance, have given us cause of great hope and belief that the future is going to be bright for the club.”

Predicted Crystal Palace XI (4-2-3-1): Henderson; Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Richards, Schlupp; Olise, Eze, Ayew; Mateta

Injured: Ward, Doucoure, Johnstone, Edouard, Rak-Sakyi, Holding

Doubt: Lerma

Date and time: 8pm GMT, Thursday December 21, 2023

Venue: Selhurst Park