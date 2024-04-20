Crystal Palace vs West Ham live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Crystal Palace and West Ham United club badges on top of a photo of Selhurst Park in London, England.

The Crystal Palace vs West Ham live stream is a London derby which gives it a little extra spice — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN .

Crystal Palace vs West Ham live stream, Date, Time, Channels

The Crystal Palace vs West Ham live stream takes place Sunday, April 21.

► Time: 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 12 a.m. AEST (Apr. 22)

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Crystal Palace are not out of the relegation battle yet. While it would take an unlikely collapse for the South London side to fall through the trap door until their safety is mathematically secured they cannot take anything for granted. Palace are still riding high after a memorable 0-1 win over Liverpool at Anfield last weekend and will be hoping to build upon that against West Ham. A win would bring them to within touching distance of confirmed survival.

Meanwhile, West Ham are looking to bounce back after their midweek elimination from the Europa League. There was no shame in failing to overcome German champions Bayer Leverkusen but the Hammers were nevertheless disappointed to not repeat last year’s triumph on the European stage. Attention now turns back to the Premier League and securing a spot in a European competition next year which is still very possible for West Ham.

The Crystal Palace vs West Ham live stream is an important match for both sides but for very different reasons, one wants to secure EPL football for next year, the other to grab a coveted European place. Don’t miss this London derby as it’s sure to have a little extra spice.

Also, make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action by checking out how to watch Premier League live streams.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs West Ham from anywhere

Crystal Palace vs West Ham live streams will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

You can still watch Crystal Palace vs West Ham live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for soccer fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN.

Editors Choice

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.

Get 64% off NordVPN with this dealVIEW DEAL ON

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Peacock or another service and watch the game.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs West Ham in the U.S.

US flag

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Crystal Palace vs West Ham live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($5.99/month) or Premium Plus ($11.99/month, which also gets rid of some ads).

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch the Crystal Palace vs West Ham live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 23/24 live streams, Peacock also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.View Deal

How to watch Crystal Palace vs West Ham in the U.K.

British flag

Unfortunately, there will be no Crystal Palace vs West Ham live stream in the U.K. That's because the match has not been picked to be shown on TV.

U.S. fans visiting the U.K. can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service from abroad. We recommend NordVPN.

As it stands, live Premier League rights are split three ways in the U.K. between Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime Video.

For the 23/24 season, Sky Sports is set to show 128 matches live, while TNT Sports will show 52 matches live, including every Saturday lunchtime kick-off. Amazon Prime Video previously broadcast 20 matches earlier in the season.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs West Ham in Canada

Canadian flag

Canadians can watch the Crystal Palace vs West Ham live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Essentials plan with DAZN gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$24.99 per month, but you can save up to 26% by purchasing an annual plan.

The Premium plan, priced at $39.99 per month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as 20 entertainment channels.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make your streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs West Ham in Australia

Australian flag

Aussies can watch the Crystal Palace vs West Ham game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, costing $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs West Ham in New Zealand

New Zealand flag

Kiwis can access a Crystal Palace vs West Ham live stream via Sky Sport Now. This costs $24.99 per week, $44.99 per month or $449.99 per year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

More from Tom's Guide