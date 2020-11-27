Crystal Palace vs Newcastle live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV tonight

Palace boss Roy Hodgson (Getty Images)

Crystal Palace host Newcastle United in the start of the weekend’s action in the Premier League.

Roy Hodgson’s side suffered a narrow defeat to Burnley last time out, leaving them 11th place in the table with four wins so far.

Newcastle are two points and four places worse off, and have lost back-to-back games of late against Southampton and Chelsea either side of the international break.

Neither side have any real early-season fears over being drawn into a relegation battle, but consistency is a big issue for both if they hope to push into the top half of the table.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 8pm on Friday, 27 November at Selhurst Park.

Where can I watch it?

The match is being shown live on Amazon Prime Video. If you're not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber start a free 30-day trial here. The game can be watched via the website or app on a device or on a smart TV.

What is the team news?

Luka Milivojevic is suspended and Wilf Zaha is likely to again miss the game after testing positive for Covid-19. James Tomkins is a doubt, while Wayne Hennessey and Nathan Ferguson continue to be sidelined through injury.

Newcastle are without goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, winger Ryan Fraser, defender Paul Dummett and striker Dwight Gayle. Callum Wilson and Jamaal Lascelles are doubts. Newcastle also have a couple of players self-isolating after Covid-19 tests, but they have not disclosed who.

Predicted line-ups

CPA: Guaita, Clyne, Kouyate, Dann, Van Aanholt, Townsend, Riedewald, McArthur, Eze, Batshuayi, Ayew

NEW: Darlow, Manquillo, Fernandez, Schar, Clark, Lewis, Hendrick, Hayden, Shelvey, Saint-Maximin, Wilson

Odds

Palace - 7/5

Draw - 23/10

Newcastle - 5/2

Prediction

It’s unlikely either side will go all-out for the win and it will likely be a tight, undramatic affair for most of the match. Don’t be surprised if the points are won late on. Palace 1-0 Newcastle.

