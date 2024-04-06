Crystal Palace vs Manchester City LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Selhurst Park, home of Crystal Palace Football Club (Getty Images)

Crystal Palace FC 1 - 4 Manchester City FC

14:08

There is a change at full-back for Palace, with Clyne coming on for Mitchell.

14:06

Substitution Jean-Philippe Mateta Odsonne Édouard

14:06

City are leading comfortably, allowing Rodri to be given a rest ahead of their Champions League tie against Real Madrid. Kovacic replaces him in the midfield.

14:06

Substitution Jordan Pierre Ayew Michael Akpovie Olise

14:06

Substitution Julián Álvarez Matheus Luiz Nunes

14:05

Palace cannot get out of their own half, with City desperate to score again. Haaland battles past a crowd down the left side of the box and fires it across, but the hosts clear it away.

14:03

GOALLL! DE BRUYNE SCORES AGAIN! 4-1 CITY! De Bruyne and Grealish play a clever one-two on the left, allowing the England International to get to the byline before cutting the ball back to Rodri. He taps it to De Bruyne, who thunders his low strike into the bottom-left corner.

14:03

Assist Rodrigo Hernández Cascante

14:01

Palace came from two goals behind to draw with City earlier in the season, but have struggled to put City under any pressure.

13:59

Assist Kevin De Bruyne

13:58

Goal Erling Braut Haaland

13:56

Eze has netted five goals in eight home games for Palace but hasn’t been able to make an impact today and is coming off for Schlupp.

13:55

Grealish, De Bruyne and Haaland all combine with some quick passes in tight areas before the ball goes out to Bobb on the right. He switches possession onto his left foot and looks for Haaland with a cross, but it is headed away.

13:54

Yellow Card Jean-Philippe Mateta

13:52

De Bruyne has possession on the left and plays a one-two with Grealish. He then looks at the goal and goes for an ambitious strike from range, curling his effort towards the top-right corner but over the bar. However, after his goal earlier, there would be no surprise if that went in!

13:51

City have been strong since the restart and have not allowed Palace to get into the contest. They have stopped the Eagles from having a shot whilst keeping 70.3 per cent of the possession and eight touches in the opposition box. If City score again, it would be difficult to see Palace from getting any points.

13:48

De Bruyne is over a corner on the right and drives a low pass to Grealish on the edge of the box. He has time and space, taking one touch before lashing his effort over the top of the bar.

13:48

CHANCE! What an opportunity for City to take the lead! De Bruyne knocks a header into Haaland, but the ball is just too far in front of the striker. He keeps the attack alive and plays it back to Alvarez in the middle. However, his low strike deflects off Andersen and goes wide of the right post.

13:45

Wharton lofts a pass down the right for Munoz, who breaks down the wing and waits for support. He has plenty of time to pick the right option, but his cutback goes straight to Alvarez. The Eagles won’t get many chances, meaning they must do better when they get forward.

13:44

Palace now need to stay in the contest and not concede again. Glasner will be furious with conceding just after half-time, especially as Lewis was free inside the box!

13:43

There is a small penalty shout for City, with De Bruyne's cross from the left getting blocked by Andersen's arm. However, when the ball struck the arm of the Palace defender, it was close to his body and in a natural position.

13:43

City have scored 11 goals in the first 15 minutes of the second half, only Tottenham (15) have scored more in the Premier League this season. It’s also the second time Lewis has scored this season, with both coming against the Eagles!

13:39

Goal Rico Henry Mark Lewis

13:38

City get the ball rolling again. The visitors must win to keep the pressure on title rivals Arsenal and Liverpool, who will be delighted with the score so far.

13:37

City make a change to their defence before the restart. Gvardiol struggled at times before the break and is being replaced by Akanji.

13:29

Palace struggled to create anything against Bournemouth in their last outing, but they have shown signs of promise against Premier League champions City. The Eagles have registered an xG of 0.75 from their three shots, with their only effort on target coming from Mateta's goal. Henderson has also been brilliant, making four saves. As for City, they created an xG of 0.99 from their nine efforts. Guardiola's men have had 75.9 per cent of the possession. However, they have struggled at times to find a way through Palace's rigid defensive structure and have been vulnerable on the counter. Haaland might be getting frustrated up front after having just seven touches, but with De Bruyne in the side, he could be found at any moment.

13:24

De Bruyne scored a fantastic equaliser to cancel out Mateta's opener, with Palace and City level at 1-1 heading into half-time. The Eagles took the lead inside three minutes through Mateta, who raced onto the end of Wharton's brilliant throughball and drove his low strike against the left post and into the net. City levelled less than four minutes later through De Bruyne. The Belgium international collected the ball on the left and whipped a brilliant strike into the top-right corner. Haaland was then denied by a sharp stop from Henderson, with Ayew crashing the bar from the hosts.

13:21

HALF-TIME: CRYSTAL PALACE 1-1 MANCHESTER CITY

13:19

Gvardiol thunders into Ayew's back and gives away a free-kick just inside City's half. He then shows his frustrations to the referee, who gives him a yellow card for dissent.

13:18

There will be three minutes of additional time.

13:17

Haaland has been involved in seven goals in his last six away appearances for City in the Premier League, scoring four and assisting three. However, he’s not scored in any of his previous four such games, his longest run without a goal on the road in the competition. He has only had seven touches so far!

13:17

CHANCE! Munoz breaks down the right for Palace and cuts the ball back to the edge of the box to Ayew, but his touch is very poor. Hughes collects it but is tackled by Rodri, who sends a blind pass back to Ortega. Mateta puts the goalkeeper under pressure. However, the City man turns away from the Frenchman. Ederson would be proud of that one!

13:13

City have lost control in the last couple of minutes and haven’t been as relaxed in possession. Bobb has a shot on the edge of Palace's box but blasts his effort straight at Henderson.

13:13

BAR! What a chance for Palace to take the lead again! Rodri loses possession in City's half, and Ayew races forward before firing his right-footed effort against the top of the bar!

13:10

A rare Palace attack, with Mateta getting to the ball before Rodri down the right, and curling a low cross into the box. However, it is too close to Ortega, who collects it well.

13:08

De Bruyne shows his invention with a wonderful chipped pass over the Palace defence and down the right side of the box to Bobb, who is in plenty of space. However, he doesn’t race towards the spinning ball. As a result, when it hit the floor, it bouced straight out for a goal-kick. Bobb puts his arms in the air as he realises that it was his fault.

13:07

WIDE! Alvarez has time and space just to the right outside Palace’s box, but he fires his effort across the goal and wide of the left post.

13:06

Palace are sitting deep, meaning that anytime they win possession or put in a strong tackle, they struggle to keep the ball. Rodri attempts to slide a clever pass down the right side of the box to Haaland, but itchell is strong and gets a foot across to poke the ball behind for a corner.

13:03

Gvardiol strolls out of the defence, arriving at the edge of the Palace box before seeing his shot blocked at close range. The Croatian defender and Stones are getting further forward to help increase the City pressure.

13:02

Grealish wins a corner off Ward on the right, with the Palace defender heading De Bruyne's first corner behind before then clearing the next one from the same side well away. Two poor deliveries from De Bruyne, which is a surprise due to his quality. There hasn’t been a shot for over 10 minutes.

13:00

City continue to control the possession, with Palace packing their defensive third to stop the visitors from progressing. Rodri then attempts to chip a pass forward to Alvarez, but Mitchell matches his run to head it away.

12:57

City have a good spell of possession before Dias breaks their short passing routine with a fantastic switch from left to right over to Bobb. He is in space inside the Palace box, but the ball hits his arm and a free-kick is given. Bobb looks frustrated with himself.

12:56

Munoz slides into Grealish, who stays down and looks hurt. It’s a worrying moment for City after Grealish's injury record this season, but he is back on his feet without needing medical treatment.

12:55

De Bruyne is appearing all over the pitch, this time getting down the left to get on the end of Grealish's pass down the wing. The captain races towards the byline before his low cross is blocked.

12:53

ANOTHER SAVE! Henderson is keeping Palace in the contest. De Bruyne spins on the ball just inside the Eagles' half and slides a wonderful throughball into the path of Haaland, who is one-on-one with the goalkeeper. However, Henderson comes out quickly to block his strike.

12:51

OVER! Mitchell lofts a cross into the box from the left, with Ortega getting there before Mateta to punch it away. It drops to Ayew on the edge, but he lashes his effort well over the bar.

12:50

City have controlled possession so far and have had 87.1 per cent of the ball. Mateta scored the opener for the Eagles, but he is the only player in a home shirt who is staying forward and looks isolated. Any early nerves for Guardiola are probably gone.

12:48

City have scored 29 first-half goals in 31 games, only Arsenal (33) and Villa (31) have scored more in the Premier League this season. Henderson made a top save to deny Rodri earlier, but that goal from De Bruyne was simply unstoppable.

12:45

Goal Kevin De Bruyne

12:44

SAVE! What a stop from Henderson to keep Palace ahead! A cross into the Eagles box is headed away by Lerma as far as Rodri, who directs a first-time effort from just inside the box towards the bottom-right corner. It looks to be heading into the net, but Henderson gets down well to push it around the post.

12:43

POST! City go close this time! Bobb and Lewis combine on the right before the latter of the pair slides a brilliant pass through to Alvarez, who bursts into the box. The Argentine then drives a low strike across the goal, but it hits the left post before Henderson punches it away.

12:41

Palace have another chance to break forward with speed, but Wharton's pass down the left to Eze is wayward of the winger. However, he collects it well and tries to play a one-two with Ayew, who sends the ball out for a goal-kick.

12:39

WIDE! Huge chance for City to level! De Bruyne has possession on the right and whips a fantastic delivery into the box. Gvardiol stays up from a previous header and attempts to direct a header on target, but puts his shot wide of the right post.

12:39

Palace had failed to score in any of their last four Premier League home games against City, with Luka Milivojevic in April 2019 the last Eagles player to score against them at Selhurst Park.

12:36

Assist Adam James Wharton

12:35

Goal Jean-Philippe Mateta

12:35

Bobb wins possession off Eze and helps City break forward quickly down the right side of Palace's half, with De Bruyne winning an early corner. The Belgium international looks for Haaland in the middle, but Andersen heads it clear.

12:33

It will be interesting to see if Palace have a strong start, with the Eagles playing at home with an unchanged side and an extra day of rest compared to City. The visitors might look to build their way into the contest after making four switches. However, it is tough to disagree with Guardiola, who has led his side to a 25-match unbeaten run in all competitions. Haaland is back, but if the Citizens take a healthy lead, he will probably come off early with a huge Champions League tie against Madrid soon.

12:33

Palace get this Premier League clash under way. The two teams switched sides before the start.

12:29

Palace came from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 with City in the reverse fixture in December. Only in 1992-93, 1994-95, and 2021-22 have they avoided defeat in both Premier League meetings with the Citizens in a season. Both teams are on the pitch and are ready to get started.

12:19

City make four alterations to the team that beat Villa 4-1 in their previous match. Despite scoring a hat-trick against the Lions, Foden drops onto the bench and is replaced by De Bruyne, who captains the side. Stones comes in for Akanji at centre-back, and Bobb is picked ahead of Doku on the right. Haaland appears up front and is in the side instead of Silva, meaning Alvarez drops further back. Ederson returns to the squad after getting injured against Liverpool last month, allowing Ortega to start again.

12:13

Palace name the same side that started their 1-0 loss to Bournemouth in their previous Premier League outing. However, Olise returns to the bench after missing the last seven matches through injury.

12:08

MANCHESTER CITY SUBS: Mateo Kovacic, Jeremy Doku, Bernardo Silva, Sergio Gomez, Manuel Akanji, Matheus Nunes, Ederson, Phil Foden, Mahamadou Susoho.

12:08

MANCHESTER CITY (4-1-4-1): Stefan Ortega; Rico Lewis, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Josko Gvardiol; Rodri; Oscar Bobb, Kevin De Bruyne, Julian Alvarez, Jack Grealish; Erling Haaland.

12:04

CRYSTAL PALACE SUBS: James Tomkins, Michael Olise, Jeffrey Schlupp, Nathaniel Clyne, Odsonne Edouard, Naouirou Ahamada, Remi Matthews, David Ozoh, Franco Umeh-Chibueze.

12:04

CRYSTAL PALACE (3-4-3): Dean Henderson; Joel Ward, Joachim Andersen, Jefferson Lerma; Daniel Munnoz, Adam Wharton, Will Hughes, Tyrick Mitchell; Eberechi Eze, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Jordan Ayew.

12:04

City returned to winning ways in their previous match, beating Champions League hopefuls Aston Villa 4-1 after back-to-back draws with title rivals Liverpool and Arsenal. Jhon Duran cancelled out Rodri's opener to level the score before Foden netted a stunning hat-trick to extend City's unbeaten run in the top flight to 15 games and keep them within three points of table-toppers Liverpool. Pep Guardiola's men will temporarily go above second-place Arsenal with a win. However, they will only move to the summit if they beat Palace by four goals or more. City will be confident of securing a positive result after winning six and drawing two of their last eight Premier League away matches against Palace, and will want to keep spirits high heading into their huge Champions League quarter-final first-leg tie against Real Madrid in Spain next week.

12:00

Palace started well under new manager Oliver Glasner and beat Burnley 3-0 in his first match in charge, but the Eagles have since failed to win their last four games in the top flight (drawing two and losing two). Their 1-0 loss to Bournemouth in their previous outing was particularly frustrating, with Eberechi Eze's opener disallowed for offside after a VAR check before Justin Kluivert struck the winner for the Cherries in the 79th minute. However, Palace didn't deserve anything out of the match at the Vitality Stadium after only creating an xG (expected goals) of 0.19 from their three shots. The Eagles are in 14th position in the Premier League and are eight points above the relegation zone with eight games remaining, meaning there is not much to play for, but Glasner will use the final part of the season to see who is in his plans for the next campaign.

12:00

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Premier League clash between Crystal Palace and Manchester City at Selhurst Park.

11:30

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…