Crystal Palace vs Man City LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Crystal Palace vs Man City LIVE!

The Premier League title race heads south today with the capital hosting Manchester City’s attempt to land the first blow of the weekend, in their trip to Crystal Palace. A big win can put City top of the table, albeit temporarily ahead of Arsenal playing Brighton tonight on the coast.

Many bookmakers finally have Pep Guardiola’s side second favourites to lift the trophy after Liverpool reclaimed the lead in midweek, despite City going unbeaten since early December in their bid to win a fourth consecutive crown. But any slip-up by the defending champions at Selhurst Park in this lunchtime match could prove decisive.

Guardiola has recalled Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne to his line-up with Phil Foden rested, whereas Palace have Michael Olise back in their squad. Oliver Glasner is four games without a win but relegation is unlikely to be a worry for the Eagles. Follow Crystal Palace vs Man City LIVE via Standard Sport’s match blog!

Crystal Palace vs Man City updates

How to watch: TNT Sports

Crystal Palace starting line-up: Olise back on the bench

Man City starting line-up: Haaland and De Bruyne in, Foden out

GOAL! Mateta shocks City in third minute

GGGOOOOAAALLLL!!!! Crystal Palace 1-0 Man City | Mateta, 3'

12:37 , Marc Mayo

JEAN-PHILIPPE MATETA BREAKS THROUGH TO SCORE!

Well, well, well. Man City are caught in possession in the Palace half and the hosts break with devastating effect.

Mateta shrugs off a challenge, bears down on goal and scores via the inside of the far-post.

Pandemonium in south London (and north London... and Merseyside)!

Crystal Palace 0-0 Man City | 2 mins

12:34 , Marc Mayo

Rico Lewis is marauding forward with John Stones staying back in the usual City switch to a three-man backline when on the ball.

Palace are in a five-man backline in defence and have a corner to deal with early on.

In front of the away fans, Kevin De Bruyne sends it in and Joachim Andersen clears as Erling Haaland lingers.

Crystal Palace vs Man City | Kick-off!

12:32 , Marc Mayo

We’re underway!

Here come the players!

12:31 , Marc Mayo

Our referee, Paul Tierney, leads out the two teams into a packed Selhurst Park.

Crystal Palace in their traditional home kit, City in their away strip of white and crimson.

Pep Guardiola is settled in

12:23 , Marc Mayo

The Man City boss has been sat in his seat in the dugout - looking around, scrolling on his phone - for the best part of 40 minutes waiting for kick-off.

Luckily for him, and us, the wait is nearly over!

Crystal Palace vs Man City: Countdown to kick-off

12:19 , Marc Mayo

Football reporter Dom Smith at Selhurst Park

Marc Guehi has just been signed autographs for Palace fans near the tunnel. He remains a big miss for the Eagles. Oliver Glasner, and indeed Gareth Southgate, will be hoping to see him back to full fitness soon.

Kick-off in ten minutes!

Marc Guehi provides injury update

12:15 , Marc Mayo

Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi has just popped up on TNT Sports to discuss his injury absence

He said: "It's going well, I'm lucky I've got good people around me. Hopefully I can come back and help in the last few games.

"[The new manager has brought] a lot of running! We've needed that intensity, that drive to our game. A lot of work on details and that'll help especially in a big game like this.

"[England] is in the back of my mind but I'm really focused on the injury, making sure my knee is good. It's important to have perspective and think long-term as well as short-term.

"It's been unfortunate at times, we have ourselves to blame in the last few games we haven't won. But we've played well, we're just missing that cutting edge."

Pep Guardiola explains Phil Foden decision

12:11 , Marc Mayo

In midweek, Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne were given a chance to rest their legs as Man City beat Aston Villa.

Today, it’s Phil Foden, Bernardo Silva and Manuel Akanji.

“It was difficult, but not just [Foden],” Pep Guardiola has just told TNT Sports.

“All the guys, when you don't allow a player to play it's tough but we have a lot of games. Phil played against Arsenal, then friendly games with England... it's a lot of games.

“I thought a lot about letting [De Bruyne and Foden both] play but after we arrived I felt [today] then Madrid, we need sometimes fresh [legs].

“I'd love to have Phil on the pitch - I'm not stupid - but that's why I decided.”

Oliver Glasner on his toughest challenge

12:06 , Marc Mayo

The Crystal Palace boss has given his take on his early weeks in the Eagles job ahead of kick-off.

Speaking to TNT Sports, Oliver Glasner has insisted he will need a full pre-season to implement his hard-running, high-pressing style.

So far, he’s only managed to win one of his five games in charge.

"How we want to play means a lot of intensity - and we're 19th in runs, 19th in sprints,” he said.

“You can't make it work [so quickly].

“We arrived mid-season and three days before the Burnley game. It's important the players are fresh and avoid injuries, increasing our intensity is the biggest challenge we have.”

Crystal Palace vs Man City: Countdown to kick-off

12:00 , Marc Mayo

It’s high noon in south London so that means we’re only half an hour away from kick-off!

The warm-ups are underway and here’s our reporter Dom Smith to preview the action from the press box.

Head-to-head record

11:55 , Marc Mayo

Palace have only beaten City once in their past 10 meetings, but they recorded an impressive draw earlier in the season, courtesy of the returning Olise’s 95th-minute penalty.

Man City wins: 37

Crystal Palace wins: 17

Draws: 16

Crystal Palace unchanged

11:48 , Marc Mayo

Oliver Glasner sticks by the team which lost to Bournemouth in midweek.

However, Michael Olise is back in the squad after injury and should feature later on as a substitute.

Erling Haaland starts for Man City

11:41 , Marc Mayo

Four changes for the visitors as Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland retake their spots in the XI.

Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva drop out along with Mateo Kovacic and Manuel Akanji.

In their place come Oscar Bobb and John Stones, while Ederson is fit for the bench.

Spanish midfielder Mahamadou Susoho, 19, is once again among the substitutes.

Crystal Palace team news

11:33 , Marc Mayo

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson; Ward, Andersen, Lerma; Munoz, Wharton, Hughes, Mitchell; Eze, Mateta, Ayew

Subs: Matthews, Tomkins, Clyne, Schlupp, Ahamada, Ozoh, Umeh, Olise, Edouard

Man City team news is in!

11:30 , Marc Mayo

Man City XI: Ortega; Lewis, Stones, Dias, Gvardiol; Rodri, De Bruyne; Bobb, Alvarez, Grealish; Haaland

Subs: Ederson, Kovacic, Doku, Bernardo, Gomez, Akanji, Nunes, Foden, Susoho

Man City touch down

11:22 , Marc Mayo

Ederson, Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne all off the team bus.

Team news coming up next!

Match odds

11:13 , Marc Mayo

Crystal Palace to win: 17/2

Man City to win: 2/9

Draw: 7/2

Hosts are in the house

11:07 , Marc Mayo

Crystal Palace’s squad have touched down at Selhurst Park.

Crystal Palace vs Man City: Countdown to kick-off

10:59 , Marc Mayo

We are just 90 minutes away from the 90 minutes beginning in south London!

Team news expected in the coming half-hour.

Weekend build-up: Liverpool manager search intensifies

10:53 , Marc Mayo

Against the backdrop of Jurgen Klopp leading Liverpool’s charge to the title in his final season with the club, they are also looking for his replacement.

Xabi Alonso isn’t a go-er and there appear to be doubts over Roberto De Zerbi, who’s been linked with Bayern Munich.

Ruben Amorim of Sporting CP appears to be the top candidate and he’s once again opened the door to a summer switch - although Barcelona also like the look of him.

Read the full story!

Weekend build-up: Michail Antonio milestone for West Ham

10:47 , Marc Mayo

Michail Antonio will make his 300th West Ham appearance in today’s trip to Wolves.

"He's shown loyalty to West Ham over a long time,” David Moyes said. “He's aging like we all are but he's doing the job well.

“Every time I've sat in this seat, most people have asked, 'When are you buying a striker?' But the problem is over the last three, four years there's been a lack of strikers, availability and trying to get players at the right value.

“So, we decided to give Mich a chance to play up front and he's done brilliantly well for us.”

Read the full story!

Weekend build-up: Chelsea eye another big win

10:40 , Marc Mayo

Sheffield United are on the horizon for Chelsea after their late heroics against Manchester United in midweek.

It’s another unusual late Sunday kick-off, due to the Sheffield Half Marathon.

Only three points off seventh place, Blues midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka has tipped Cole Palmer to be their guiding light to a successful finish to the season.

Read the full story!

Weekend build-up: Arsenal gamechanger can impact title race

10:33 , Marc Mayo

This evening’s 5.30pm kick-off sees Arsenal travel to Brighton.

The Premier League title contenders may start the match in third place if Man City beat Crystal Palace in our lunchtime game.

Former City man Oleksandr Zinchenko has been a bit-part player of late but Simon Collings has analysed how he can still play a big role for the Gunners.

Read the full story!

Weekend build-up: Fulham out to bounce back

10:25 , Marc Mayo

Newcastle head to Craven Cottage this afternoon as Fulham look to recover from a poor midweek defeat away to Nottingham Forest.

Marco Silva made three substitutions during the first half of that loss and has backed one of his hooked flops, Sasa Lukic, to bounce back.

Read the full story!

Weekend build-up: How icon Puskas shaped Postecoglou's philosophy

10:18 , Marc Mayo

Tottenham are in the unusual position of kicking off at 6pm tomorrow night, after train strikes brought their game with Nottingham Forest forward a day.

Dan Kilpatrick has written about a fascinating new documentary that provides an insight into Ange Postecoglou’s footballing education - including the influence of Hungarian icon Ferenc Puskas during his time in Australia.

Read the full story!

Score prediction

10:11 , Marc Mayo

Man City have a history of remarkable end-of-season runs and Guardiola’s side should prove too strong for Palace this weekend.

Man City to win, 3-1.

Our prediction for the Man City team

10:03 , Marc Mayo

Predicted Man City XI: Ortega; Lewis, Stones, Dias, Gvardiol; Rodri, De Bruyne; Silva, Foden, Grealish; Haaland

Injuries: Walker, Ake

Doubt: Ederson

Early Man City team news

09:56 , Marc Mayo

Nathan Ake and Kyle Walker will miss the game for City, although Ederson may return.

Pep Guardiola has refused to confirm if Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland will start.

"It will depend if they play on the way we're going to play," he told reporters.

"If we play good they'll be fresh, if we don't play good they won't be fresh. It's not legs. They are physically good, they are fit - it's not a problem. It's how the team play, makes the players individually play good."

How we reckon Palace could line up today

09:50 , Marc Mayo

Predicted Crystal Palace XI: Henderson; Ward, Andersen, Lerma; Munoz, Wharton, Hughes, Mitchell; Eze, Mateta, Ayew

Injuries: Johnstone, Guehi, Richards, Holding, Rak-Sakyi, Doucoure, Franca

Doubts: Olise

Early Crystal Palace team news

09:44 , Marc Mayo

Sam Johnstone, Marc Guehi, Chris Richards, Rob Holding, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, Cheick Doucoure and Matheus Franca are all missing for the hosts.

The good news for Palace is that Michael Olise looks set to return for the first time in eight matches, although he is not yet ready to start after more hamstring trouble.

Where to watch Crystal Palace vs Man City

09:36 , Marc Mayo

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate, with coverage beginning at 11am.

Live stream: TNT Sports subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.

Crystal Palace vs Man City LIVE!

09:28 , Marc Mayo

The Premier League weekend starts here as Manchester City face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

A midweek romp past Aston Villa has kept City within touching distance of top spot but they can ill-afford any slip-ups in the title race having failed to beat either of Liverpool or Arsenal earlier in the campaign.

Palace, meanwhile, have failed to win in four despite a debut victory for recently-installed coach Oliver Glasner.

Kick-off comes at 12.30pm BST so stay tuned for all the build-up, team news, match action and reaction LIVE with Standard Sport.