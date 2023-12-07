Crystal Palace vs Liverpool: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Liverpool have the chance to go top of the Premier League when they take on Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Arsenal are two points clear of the Reds heading into the weekend fixtures but, with the Gunners not in action until later on Saturday, Jurgen Klopp's side can set the pace by beating Palace in the lunchtime kick-off.

Like Arsenal, Liverpool have lost just once in the League and look back to their best after last season's struggles, and it would be no surprise if they remained firmly in the title race come May.

Palace, meanwhile, need a response to their tame defeat to Bournemouth on Wednesday night. The Selhurst Park faithful voice their frustration during that defeat, with loud boos and an object allegedly thrown at the increasingly under-pressure Roy Hodgson.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool is scheduled for a 12:30pm GMT kick-off on Saturday December 9, 2023.

The match will take place at Selhurst Park in London.

Crystal Palace fans have increasingly turned on Roy Hodgson (PA)

Where to watch Crystal Palace vs Liverpool

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage beginning at 11am.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool team news

Palace are likely to be without Tyrick Mitchell for Liverpool's visit. The left-back was forced off in the first-half against Bournemouth, with Hodgson revealing that Mitchell had picked up a hip injury.

No timeframe for Eberechi Eze's return to action has been given, as he battles an ankle injury, but this weekend's match is likely to come too soon.

Joel Matip is set to miss the rest of the season, after it was confirmed that the Liverpool centre-back has suffered a ruptured ACL. Ibrahima Konate should continue alongside Virgil van Dijk, while Kostas Tsimikas could return at left-back after Joe Gomez was preferred against Sheffield United.

Alexis Mac Allister is a doubt, after requiring stitches on a cut to his knee at Bramall Lane, with Ryan Gravenberch and Curtis Jones both options to replace him in midfield should he be ruled out.

Alexis Mac Allister could miss out after he was forced off against Sheffield United (REUTERS)

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool prediction

There has been very little for Palace fans to get excited about - they have won just once at Selhurst Park this season.

Liverpool on the other hand look strong at both ends of the pitch, and another lunchtime kick-off looks to be the biggest obstacle to them picking up another three points.

That should not be a problem though, with Liverpool fancied to pile the misery on Hodgson and Palace.

Liverpool to win, 3-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Crystal Palace wins: 14

Draws: 13

Liverpool wins: 35

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool match odds

Crystal Palace win: 4/1

Draw: 13/5

Liverpool to win: 4/9

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).