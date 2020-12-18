Crystal Palace vs Liverpool predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool take on Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in the Premier League on Saturday as they aim to improve their lead at the top of the standings after a crucial victory over Spurs on Wednesday.

Jurgen Klopp, who was named Fifa Best men’s coach of the year this week, oversaw a dramatic win against Tottenham at Anfield, with Roberto Firmino’s header proving the difference as the Reds pulled three points clear of the north Londoners in the title race. And they could increase the gap before Tottenham step out on Sunday, should they get a result versus Crystal Palace.

Roy Hodgson’s team played out a 1-1 draw away to West Ham on Wednesday, with Christian Benteke giving his side the lead before receiving a red card after seeing them concede a Sebastien Haller overhead kick. That point has Palace 12th in the league ahead of the weekend’s early kick-off, and an upset over Liverpool would lift them into the top half.

Here’s everything you need to know about the top-flight clash.

When is it?

The game kicks off at 12.30pm BST on Saturday.

How can I watch it?

The match will air live on BT Sport 1. Subscribers can also stream it on the BT Sport website and app.

What is the team news?

Thiago Alcantara has returned to Liverpool training but will remain out of contention until after Christmas. Diogo Jota’s rehabilitation is similarly progressing well, though the forward also requires more time to reach full fitness. Joel Matip, meanwhile, could return in defence after missing out on the Spurs clash.

Benteke is suspended for Palace after his red card against West Ham, while fellow former Reds Mamadou Sakho and Martin Kelly could also be absent due to injury. The club’s long-term absentees include Connor Wickham, Wayne Hennessy and Nathan Ferguson.

Predicted line-ups

Palace: Guaita; Clyne, Kouyate, Cahill, Van Aanholt; Schlupp, Milivojevic, McArthur, Eze; Zaha, Ayew

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Fabinho, Robertson; Henderson, Wijnaldum, Keita; Salah, Firmino, Mane

Odds

Palace: 11/2

Draw: 10/3

Liverpool 1/2

Prediction

Despite their injury crisis, Liverpool found a way past Spurs to claim top spot this week. The confidence and momentum that will give them should not be overlooked. Palace are a solid outfit this season, but an upset doesn’t feel too likely this weekend. Palace 0-2 Liverpool.

